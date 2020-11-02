NORTH ATTLEBORO — For many, cleaning up town streets during Keep North Attleboro Beautiful’s first fall cleanup was personal, as Marsha Goldstein had hoped.
Even after the group’s annual spring cleanup was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the executive director of KNAB felt there was still work to be done — and a way to do it.
In lieu of the spring cleanup, the group promoted small, individual and socially distant cleanups held over the weekend of Oct. 24.
And turnout for the solo event was inspiring.
Griffin Gouck, a junior at North Attleboro Middle School, set out to pick up trash around Whitings Pond because he likes to go fishing there.
An eighth-grader from St. Mary’s Sacred Heart School identified only as Brooke promoted the cleanup for weeks among family and friends.
Goldstein and fellow board member Anne Thompson filled two bags of beverage cups, bottles and cans from the wooded area between Dunkin Donuts and Mason Field.
Girl Scout Troop #109 adopted an area off Old Post Road near Monkey Joe’s plaza.
And several more set out to report mattresses, tires and other bulky items that KNAB would arrange to have picked up.
“We at KNAB are grateful for the volunteers who helped clean up the town during our first Great Fall Cleanup,” Goldstein said. “They worked hard by filling many bags of ever-present litter and trash. All volunteers reported a sense of accomplishment, which is needed now more than ever during these uncertain and stressful times.
“Taking pride in the appearance and health of our wonderful town will always be an important goal.”
Goldstein encouraged residents to continue their own small, socially distant cleanups around town. For questions, email cleanupna@gmail.com.
