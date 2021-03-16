NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s municipal electric utility will credit just over $3 million to its customers this year.
The board of electric commissioners, which oversees the user-owned North Attleboro Electric Department, voted last month to approve what is officially known as the Power Cost Adjustment and Revenue Credit.
That consists of just over $1.9 million in excess power revenues, reflecting changes in what it costs the department to buy power, along with $1.1 million in surplus revenues over and above the funds needed to run the department, the commissioners said in a statement Tuesday.
The amount of the refund is similar to last year’s figure, the department said.
In their statement, the commissioners noted that “the past 12 months have been difficult and the decision to maximize these credits was an easy one in order to help the residents of North Attleboro.”
The credits will show up on a customer’s bill as two separate items.
For example, a typical residential customer using 6,000 kilowatt hours would be due a power cost adjustment totaling $59.55 and a revenue credit of $33.56.
A commercial customer, billed for 120,000 kwh, would be credited with $1,191 and $671, respectively.
