NORTH ATTLEBORO — This is a town that pays its respects to veterans.
From the bronze Union infantryman on the Baptist Common to the doughboys honored at World War I Memorial Park, the GIs who built World War II Memorial Pool and the monuments to later conflicts in Barrows Park, the town is thick with remembrances of those who served. But there’s no recognition for those who have been serving — and still serve — in the global war on terrorism.
A group of local veterans would like to change that.
They are looking at design and fundraising options with work at a stage that’s too early to even have a website.
Steven Travers, who became veterans agent earlier this year, says there’s no fixed idea or model for what such a monument might look like.
“We are willing to take advice from anybody,” he says.
Travers, who retired as a command sergeant major after a 33-year military career and moved back to town a few years ago, is working with Lyle Pirini, the town’s economic development director, a West Point graduate and decorated Vietnam veteran who recently joined the town’s Veterans Advisory Council.
“This is a veteran-friendly town,” Pirini says. “We think support will be significant.”
The parks and recreation department has already indicated that it will help when the monument finds a home, most likely at Barrows Park, Pirini says.
Marine Capt. Kyle Van De Giesen, a highly-decorated helicopter pilot who died at age 29 in a 2009 crash in Afghanistan’s Helmund Province, is perhaps the best known North Attleboro native to serve in the war on terrorism. But, Pirini says, it’s difficult to know the actual number of local veterans of the ongoing conflict who fought in hot spots across the Middle East as well as Afghanistan and Iraq.
While the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 may mark the beginning of the war (and the town has a memorial on the Baptist Common to those who died that), there’s no official end, Pirini notes.
While official combat in Iraq and Afghanistan has come to an end, “We still have troops overseas. It’s impossible to determine how many served.”
Attleboro has a memorial to 9/11 victims at Capron Park and one honoring those who have served in the military since in South Attleboro. Foxboro dedicated its own $50,000 war on terrorism memorial on its common in 2018.
Talk of a monument here began several years ago but was sidelined by the pandemic. Travers says North Attleboro is in no rush to build its own, however.
“We want this to be very broad,” he said, getting input “from as many servicemen and women that we can.”
Pirini says the eventual cost of the memorial would be determined by the final design, but estimates run as high as $75,000. Whatever the sum, Pirini would like to see it raised by grants, veterans groups and private donations. He is already an adept grant writer in his job in economic development.
“There are a number of organizations out there,” he says, and he plans to begin networking.
“Once we have a number, we will be out there asking,” he says.