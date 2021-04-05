NORTH ATTLEBORO — The annual town election is Tuesday, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Attleboro High School.
All nine town council seats are on the ballot, each a two-year term. There are 12 candidates for the seats, including seven incumbents.
The only other race on the ballot is for the town’s electric commission, which runs the North Attleboro Electric Department, the town’s publicly owned utility. Three candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three open seats on the commission.
