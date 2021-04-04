NORTH ATTLEBORO — There will be a long list of candidates but only two contested races when local voters go to the polls in the annual town election on Tuesday.
A dozen candidates will vie for the nine open seats on the town council.
There are three candidates for two seats on the electric commission which oversees the North Attleboro Electric Department.
With one exception, the other positions on this year’s ballot have just enough candidates to fill out the expiring terms. No one filed to run for an unexpired one-year term on the board of public works.
The terms of school committee members Kathryn Hobbs, Carol Wagner and Kevin O’Donnell expire this year. Of the incumbents, only Hobbs returned papers for re-election. She’ll be joined on the ballot by newcomer candidates Joseph Flaherty and Tasha Buzzell.
On the council, the incumbents seeking re-election are Kathleen Theresa Prescott, Darius Gregory, Justin Paré, JoAnn Cathcart, John D. Simmons and Julie A. Boyce. They are all completing their first terms on the council which was established by the new charter two years ago.
Andrew Shanahan, who was appointed three months ago to fill out the unexpired term of former councilor and new state Rep. Adam Scanlon, is seeking a full term.
Challengers are Andrea Slobogan, John Donohue, Mark Gould, Daniel Donovan and Patrick Reynolds.
Incumbents Michael Lennox and Keith Lapointe did not seek re-election to the council this year.
For the two three-year seats on the board of electric commissioners, the candidates are William J. Carlson, incumbent John F. Casey and Craig J. Cameron.
There are no referendum questions on this year’s ballot.
There have been few major points of contention among the candidates, even at the single election forum hosted by North TV last week. Most of the council candidates — incumbents and challengers — spoke highly of the town’s administration and hailed the strong financial position it has managed to maintain despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
All precincts will vote at North Attleboro High School. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are 21,493 registered voters in town.
Officials did not allow in-person early voting in this year’s town election due to the short period of time between the state’s extension of early voting this year and the date of the election. Monday at noon will be the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.