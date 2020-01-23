NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The annual town election campaign season is off to a slow start and voters will have a lot less to decide on this year.
A charter that voters adopted last year did away with representative town meeting and the board of selectmen, so there are fewer positions to fill.
Also, the new nine-member town council only comes up for re-election every two years, so none of the councilors are on the ballot.
The only positions up for grabs are a seat on the electric commission, a three-year seat on the board of public works, another public works seat for an unexpired one-year term, two spots on the park commission and two school committee seats.
Pat Dolan, the election commission administrative secretary, said so far only James McKenna and Talia Yourell have taken out nomination papers for school committee and Donald Cerrone for board of public works.
Dolan said nomination papers are due Feb. 13. Also, the deadline to register to vote in the March 3 Massachusetts presidential primary is Feb. 12, when the election office in town hall will be open until 8 p.m.
