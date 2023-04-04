NORTH ATTLEBORO — Voters will rely on a veteran-heavy town council to lead the town over the next two years as only two newcomers were elected to the nine seats at stake Tuesday.
Justin Pare was the top-vote winner in the 13-person race, meaning under the town charter he will be the council president. It will be his second consecutive term leading the council.
Pare got 1,281 votes of the total of 1,819 total ballots cast.
Incumbents John Simmons, Andrea Slobogan, Mark Gould, Darius Gregory and Andrew Shanahan also won. Simmons will become vice president as the second highest vote-getter with 1,150 votes.
Daniel Donovan, who was appointed in August to fill the seat of JoAnn Cathcart, who resigned, was elected to a full term Tuesday.
School committee member John Costello also won as did Patricia St. Pierre, the only challenger in the group.
Every member who is leaving the council is doing so voluntarily and everyone who sought re-election won it.
One of those leaving, council member Patrick Reynolds said he viewed the results as a sign voters like how the council has operated on hot-button issues, particularly approving $2 million for a feasibility study of a new high school.
“It’s notable all the incumbents won. I think it’s a message people like how things are going,” he said.
He also said the council members have conducted themselves professionally and there has been little personal “drama” like there was before the town switched from selectmen to a town manager and town council form of government.
“People are very satisfied with what we have now,” he said.
Pare agreed that the election was a vote of confidence for the council.
“A lot of people will say the town in general is moving in the right direction,” he said. “There has been a lot of progress.”
In addition to funding the high school feasibility study, the town has replaced unsafe sports bleachers at the current high school, renovated the Adamsdale water wells, and spruced up recreational fields around the town, he said.
Still, the council and the town face major challenges, he said. Planning for and funding major projects like a new senior center, fire station and treatment plant and explaining those plans to the public will be a top priority to him, he said.
In addition to electing nine people to the town council, voters selected James Gideon Gaudette and incumbent Sarah Stone to the school committee along with Gregg Ellis to the electric commission, Donald Cerrone to the board of public works, and John Ruppert and Thomas Difiore to the park commission.
Election night was a rough one for the Prescott family in North Attleboro. Town council member Kathleen lost in the race for school committee while her son Aidan Prescott lost in a bid for town council.
Voter turnout was only 8.1 percent, but that was more than last election’s 3.7 percent.
Election coordinator Pat Dolan said she was disappointed turnout wasn’t higher.
“There’s a lot at stake,” she said.
But Reynolds said he was encouraged that turnout was higher than in recent years, even though more than 90 percent of people did not vote.