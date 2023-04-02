Election Day 2022
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide contested town council and school board seats.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The winners of Tuesday’s annual town election will have to decide whether to go forward with major proposed building projects like a new high school, but first voters have to decide who those decision makers will be.

Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school off Landry Avenue.

Staff writer Stephen Peterson contributed to this story.