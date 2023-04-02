NORTH ATTLEBORO — The winners of Tuesday’s annual town election will have to decide whether to go forward with major proposed building projects like a new high school, but first voters have to decide who those decision makers will be.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school off Landry Avenue.
Election commission Chairman Neil Lambert said he hopes issues like whether to build a new high school have grabbed voters’ attention and will encourage those to come out and vote for town council and school committee members.
“In both races we are looking at how the town will move forward regarding a potential new or renovated high school,” Lambert said. “Having representation to support the citizen’s wishes on this issue is going to be very important over the next few years.”
Former town council president Keith Lapointe said the high school is the biggest issue facing the town but upgrading the water treatment plant and possibly a new fire station also loom large for incoming town officials.
He also said he hopes that drives voter turnout.
“But there are big decisions coming and big investments needed so as always complacency is a problem,” Lapointe said.
The town has 22,358 registered voters.
However, in recent years voter turnout has been low. Last year it was just 818 or a mere 3.7% when voters elected two school board members from among four candidates.
This is an odd-numbered year where many offices are up for a vote, including all nine council seats. Two years ago, turnout was 7.4%.
Lambert said he wasn’t making any predictions but he hopes turnout reaches at least 10 percent.
There are 13 candidates competing for the two-year town council spots.
The candidates include six incumbents: Darius Gregory, John Simmons, Mark Gould, council President Justin Pare, Andrea Slobogan and Andrew Shanahan.
The challengers are Charles Dobre-Badobre, Blake Buchanan, Aidan Prescott, school committee member John Costello, Daniel Donovan, Rachel Cady-Welch, and Patricia St. Pierre.
Kathleen Prescott, who is running for school committee and whose son is Aidan, and Patrick Reynolds, who never pulled papers, are the only council members not looking to keep their seats.
There are six candidates for two three-year school committee seats.
Besides Prescott, they are incumbent Sarah Stone, Marjorie Avarista, Zachard Achin, James Gideon Gaudette and Aaron Whirl.
The other school board seat expiring is held by Costello.
There are unopposed candidates on the ballot for electric commission, board of public works and park commission.
“Should be a good turnout, as there are contests for town council and school committee,” elections coordinator Pat Dolan said.
While the town didn’t offer early in-person voting, mail-in ballots were available.
Voters can apply for an absentee ballot up until noon Monday.
Staff writer Stephen Peterson contributed to this story.