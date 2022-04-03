NORTH ATTLEBORO — There will be a single contest on the ballot when voters go to the polls on Tuesday.
They will decide a four-way race for two three-year terms on the local school committee. Some will find they are voting in a different precinct, although all will be casting their ballots in the same space.
Incumbent John Costello is seeking a second term and Ethan Hamilton, currently school committee chairman, is running for what he says would be his third and final term on the board. Candidate David Chee is a former school committee member and also served as a selectman, finance committee member and town meeting representative under the town’s former system of government. Charles Dobre-Badobre has not sought political office before.
Costello and Dobre-Badobre have been endorsed by the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers.
The other offices up for election will not feature any contested races. Incumbents all filed nomination papers to appear on the ballot and will run unopposed. All except board of public works member Daniel Donovan will be listed as candidates for re-election. Donovan was appointed to fill an unexpired term last year. All the terms are for thee years.
The offices and candidates will be listed in order as:
- Board of Electric Commissioners — vote for two
Steven Michael Cabral, 20 Ash St.
John Maxwell Gould, 30 Taylor St.
Board of Public Works — vote for two
Anthony S. Rinaldi, Jr., 61 Virginia Ave.
Daniel F. Donovan, 79 Grove St.
- Park Commission — vote for one
Paul M. Rofino, 41 Constance Way.
Voters can apply for an absentee ballot up until noon on Monday.
While all voters will cast their ballots at the polls located in the gymnasium of North Attleboro High School, 1 Wilson West Whitty Way, some will find their voting precincts have changed.
Due to updated numbers from the U.S. Census, some precinct lines have shifted due to redistricting.
According to the town’s election office, about 225 residences have changed precincts. Those are mostly changes from from Precinct 1 to Precinct 8 and from Precinct 8 to Precinct 7.
“We sent out postcards to all of these residences,” Patrica Dolan, election coordinator, said last week. “Also the poll workers have a list of the addresses that have been changed to another precinct, so they will be able to direct them to the correct precinct. We also have a large list of the streets in each precinct that hangs on the gym wall,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Specific changes to each precinct can be found on the elections page on the official town website at, https://www.nattleboro.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3566/f/news/doc083.pdf.
Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Attleboro High School.