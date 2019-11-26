The area’s oldest Thanksgiving football rivalry resumes Thursday morning at Community Field in North Attleboro as the 5-5 Blue Bombardiers travel to the 4-6 Red Rocketeers in the 99th annual holiday meeting of the teams.
North Attleboro leads the holiday series, which began in 1921 (the teams did not play in 1958), 61-29-8, and has won the last three matchups. Kickoff is at 10 a.m.
Other local holiday matchups include:Mansfield at Foxboro
Franklin at King Philip
Bellingham at Norton
Bishop Feehan at Bishop Stang
Dighton-Rehoboth at Seekonk
All games have a 10 a.m. start.
Old Colony and Tri-County kick off the holiday tradition Wednesday at 6 p.m. when Old Colony visits Tri-County for their annual matchup.
Previews can be found in Sports, C1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.