NORTH ATTLEBORO — There are plenty of surveys on the Internet — from the sedate to the sexy — but one in particular will help set a course for the town’s land and recreation needs for the next few years.
The conservation commission is updating the town’s seven-year-old open space plan and is seeking the public’s input in an online poll that asks residents what they would like to see preserved and how.
The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/LKL7D87 or by visiting the conservation commission page nattleboro.com/conservation-commission.
The 14 questions — laid out in a clickable, multiple choice format — cover topics such as whether residents see passive or active recreational space as a priority or whether preserving open space for wildlife should take precedence. It also asks if the person filling out the survey is familiar with the recreational offerings in town and which ones their family visits on a regular basis
“Having an updated open space plan will allow the town to evaluate prior goals and set new conservation and recreation objectives for the next seven years,” the survey’s introduction states. The survey doesn’t ask for the name of the person filling it out.
The online survey also asks if the survey taker would support the town adopting the Community Preservation Act.
The act tacks a 1 to 3 percent surcharge on real estate sales and the state provides matching funds. The money is used for “protection of water supplies, rehabilitation of historic structures, acquisition of land for athletic fields and creation of parks, etc.,” the survey notes.
Open space is defined as “public and privately owned undeveloped lands which are important for a variety of reasons, including recreation, agriculture, forestry, or simply because of their scenic qualities or contribution to the overall character of the town.”
The last open space plan for the town was completed in 2013, with the understanding that it would be revisited in 2020. That effort included a survey that included paper copies and quizzed members of the Representative Town Meeting, formerly the town’s legislative arm.
That survey, along with other materials, resulted in a 72-page open space plan, including maps, which is available on the town’s website at nattleboro.com.
