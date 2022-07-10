NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents in several different parts of town will have their streets resurfaced beginning next week.
The highway division of the public works department will be working on 18 streets and is warning drivers of traffic disruptions, scheduled to begin July 18.
Several streets in the area of Amvet Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue schools will be affected, as will a stretch of May Street and Mendon Road.
The work is contingent on weather conditions. The roads will be milled before they are paved. Residents along the street may experience temporary delays in entering their property and will not be able to park on the roadway. Once paved, traffic cannot be allowed on the new surface until it has been properly rolled, usually a period of three to four hours.
“Every effort will be made to expedite this work,” the division said in an announcement on the town’s website.
The division is asking residents on the affected roads not to park on the streets the night before or during the final application.
The highway department has a $500,000 budget appropriation for road, sidewalk and bridge work this fiscal year which began July 1.
The following streets will be affected:
May Street-Heather Street to Mendon Road, Mendon Road-May Street to bridge, Metcalf Road-Westside to Ellis, Arnold Road, Sunset Avenue, Crescent Avenue, Amvet Boulevard, Roosevelt Avenue, Johnson Street, Bonneau Street, Kendall Street, Prince Street, Ranch Street, Brook Street, Metcalf Circle, Taylor Street, Foster Street and Phillips Street
For questions, call the the Department of Public Works Highway Division at 508-695-9621.