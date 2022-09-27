Boil Water Advisory NA
Buy Now

North Attleboro DPW employees load cars with cases of water Thursday at DPW headquarters on Smith Street. Town Manager Michael Borg says North Attleboro handed out 4,800 cases of bottled water at the distribution site on Thursday and Friday.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town ‘s boil water advisory last week showed how important it is for citizens to sign up for the Code Red emergency system, Town Manager Michael Borg told the town council Monday night.

Borg said the advisory telling residents in North Attleboro and Plainville to boil their tap water prompted a response from multiple town departments and entailed cooperation with the town of Plainville, which shares water facilities with North Attleboro.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews