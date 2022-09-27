NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town ‘s boil water advisory last week showed how important it is for citizens to sign up for the Code Red emergency system, Town Manager Michael Borg told the town council Monday night.
Borg said the advisory telling residents in North Attleboro and Plainville to boil their tap water prompted a response from multiple town departments and entailed cooperation with the town of Plainville, which shares water facilities with North Attleboro.
The alert was issued Thursday morning after routine tests showed the presence of E.coli bacteria in a town well. It was lifted Friday evening when further testing proved negative after two wells were taken off line.
The alert launched the town’s emergency notification system, which includes a reverse 911 call, messages on the town website, social media and the electronic sign outside town hall, and an alert from the state broadcast from cellphone towers, Borg said.
Town officials from North Attleboro and Plainville also held a press conference Thursday to provide details on the order.
“The best way is to sign up for the Code Red system” on the town website, nattleboro.com, Borg said. It will send an alert to personal computers and mobile devices in case of an emergency. Instructions are on the website’s home page under “Emergency Alert Signup.”
While the town’s response was not perfect, Borg said, “the overall response was what we needed.”
John Simmons, town council vice president, said it was important “that the town speak with one voice” in such emergency situations. Simmons said he received several text messages from residents during the advisory and had to tell them “there is no other story, no back channel.”
Mark Hollowell, director of public works, emphasized that the only positive test for E.coli was for water going into the town’s water treatment plant and water going to the homes of customers was not contaminated. The town’s $20 million treatment plant, he said, “is doing what it’s supposed to be doing.”
Hollowell said the town shut down the two wells as a precaution but the town has an adequate supply of water. The town is working with the state Department of Environmental Protection to ensure the problem does not happen again. The source of the contamination has not been identified.
Consuming water contaminated with E.coli, a common bacteria, can cause gastric upset and, while usually not severe, it can be life-threatening for the very young, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.
Borg said North Attleboro handed out 4,800 cases of bottled water at DPW headquarters on Smith Street on Thursday and Friday after the boil water was issued and residents of both towns were notified. He praised the efforts of police and public works employees in making sure the distribution went smoothly.
“The longest wait was 45 minutes,” he said.
Plainville officials also distributed free water on Thursday and Friday.
“At first, people didn’t know anything was wrong,” Hollowell said. “They just saw ‘free water’ and started coming.” His staff’s efforts, “went above and beyond,” he said.
In answer to a question from Councilor Mark Gould, Hollowell said the town is still looking for a water division superintendent following the retirement of William Wanberg. Hollowell noted it’s difficult to find qualified treatment plant operators.
