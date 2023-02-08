NORTH ATTLEBORO — A kiosk set up to provide water free of polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAS, has been fixed.
Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said Wednesday that a pump at the water station was replaced and the system was rewired.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A kiosk set up to provide water free of polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAS, has been fixed.
Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said Wednesday that a pump at the water station was replaced and the system was rewired.
“Periodically the water would stop flowing and trickle after a lot of use,” he said. “We came back on line Monday.”
One of the problems is that some people take 40-50 gallons at a time from a system that only can process 100 gallons at time, or about 4 gallons a minute, he said.
As many as 50-60 people a day use the kiosk, which means sometimes the system can’t keep up with demand.
Hollowell said the system, which the town installed under orders from the state Department of Environmental Protection, filters all PFAS out to zero.
The water comes from the Whiting Street plant and the system costs about $6,000 a month.
It is intended for use by children younger than 1, pregnant women, women nursing children younger than 1 and those who are immunocompromised.
Others use it, however, even though town water is safe for them to drink, Hollowell said.
PFAS usually only affect someone after a lifetime of consumption, he said.
They became an issue in Massachusetts when the state lowered its acceptable concentration to 20 nanograms per liter, or parts per trillion, in 2020.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s limit is 70 nanograms per liter.
According to state, PFAS are contained in some foams used to extinguish oil and gas fires.
They have also been used in a number of industrial processes and to make carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packaging for food and other materials (such as cookware) that are resistant to water, grease and stains.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.