NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors have welcomed North Attleboro’s third town planner hired since November, with the earnest hope that he’ll stay.
Gil Hilario, 34, a Pawtucket native, has been the planner in the Plymouth County town of Marion on Buzzards Bay since 2017. He told council members Monday night that he conducted “wide ranging planning projects” in Marion and obtained seven grants totaling $450,000.
“I’m really eager to start,” he said.
Hilario holds a master’s degree in city planning from Boston University and a bachelor’s in public administration from the University of Rhode Island.
After grad school, he worked as a gas line surveyor for a company that consulted for National Grid and also volunteered at the city of East Providence Planning Department before taking the post in Marion.
Two other planner candidates have been hired since Nancy Runkle retired in November of 2020, and the job was advertised at a salary range of $62,000 to $79,000.
One resigned — with the council’s blessing — after being offered the job of city planner in her home town of New Bedford. The other withdrew her name after her old employer offered her more money to stay on.
Town Manager Michael Borg said officials had gone back and reviewed other applicants and he was convinced Hilario “was the right person at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.