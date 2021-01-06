NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The public works department took two of its wells off line late last year after tests confirmed the presence of trace amounts of a chemical in the water that’s been flagged by environmental agencies.
Officials said there’s no immediate threat to public health.
However, DPW director Mark Holowelltold Monday’s virtual meeting of the town council that cleanup of the contaminants, known as PFAs, could cost in the millions of dollars.
The information came as part of Town Manager Michael Borg’s report on town finances to the meeting of the council and school committee. He noted that the wells, which supply between 700,000 and 1 million gallons per day, are no longer in service.
PFAs are man-made chemicals found in certain firefighting foams and as a component in some kinds of pesticides, such as mosquito sprays. Testing by an environmental watchdog group indicated they are found in many water sources nationwide. The health impacts of PFAs are not clear, but Hollowell said there’s no immediate threat to public health, as there would be with e.coli contamination, for example.
Holowell said the town tested for the chemical under new guidelines from the state Department of Environmental Protection in November and December. “We have three wells tested above the 20 parts per trillion,” the guidelines from the state, which Holowell called “microscopic.” The federal EPA guideline is 70 ppt.
Two of those wells were taken off line and the output of a third is blended with other supplies. The town has nine wells in all.
Holowell noted that water from all town sources is blended before going into the system and no one part of town was getting water only from the affected wells.
“We are doing confirmation testing right now and all the water going into the system meets DEP guidelines,” he said.
He said that the only solution is treatment that could run in the range of $3 million to $4 million per site. But that cost will be borne by the ratepayers, not the general taxpayer.
The town does not face any water shortage at the moment but, Holowell said in an email following the meeting, that "the system will be stressed this summer."
Councilors will take up the issue at a future meeting.
