NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s water customers will likely face a hike in their rates when the public works department borrows funds to build treatment facilities designed to eliminate harmful chemicals found in a local well.
However, Mark Hollowell, director of public works, told the town council at its regular Monday night meeting that the department will be looking for outside sources of funding for the $5.2 million it will be seeking to borrow. The money will be used for the initial phase of design and construction of plants that will remove PFAS from the drinking water supply. (Part of the funds will go toward an injection system for fluoride.)
“We will be shaking every leaf to find funding,” Hollowell said, noting that North Attleboro is among some 80 communities where testing found PFAS — formerly used in firefighting foam, pesticides and waterproofing for fabrics — above levels the state Department of Environmental Protection says are acceptable.
Locally, Foxboro, Attleboro and Mansfield have seen test results showing the presence of the chemicals.
North Attleboro, Mansfield and Foxboro in March were among 17 public water supply systems sharing in $3 million in state grants to address elevated levels of the chemical. North Attleboro received $200,000.
“The state of Massachusetts is getting very strict” on testing for the chemicals, Hollowell told councilors, but he added the department is “happy to adopt” the new standards.
A notice to water department customers detailing the test results and plans to remedy the problem was mailed out in July and is also available on the town’s website.
Councilors referred the borrowing request to its finance committee and will hold a public hearing and a vote on the issue at their next meeting on Oct. 13.
Master plan
Marie Clarner, chairwoman of the planning board, updated councilors on the master plan committee’s work. It will hold a virtual public meeting on housing production on Oct. 6 and an in-person cultural and open space workshop Nov. 17 at a site to be determined.
She invited the public to take part in the process of updating the master plan by going to the website of SRPEDD, the regional planning agency that is helping the town with the process, at https://srpedd.org/comprehensive-planning/community-master-plans/North-Attleborough-Master-Plan/.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, met with councilors to discuss efforts to ensure that federal aid funds were being distributed fairly and also about pending action on Beacon Hill.
