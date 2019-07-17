NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town will soon begin negotiating host community agreements with six companies that want to open marijuana shops.
Town Manager Michael Gallagher said any agreement struck between the town and the companies will basically spell out what North Attleboro will receive in return for licenses to operate.
“It’s, ‘What can you do for the town?’” he said.
Gallagher said he is going to ask representatives from various town departments to lend their perspectives to the process.
He said he is going to start asking department heads who from their departments would be willing to help.
The companies that reach agreement with the town will then send the contracts and applications to the state Cannabis Control Commission for approval.
They will then come back to the town to get a permit to operate from the new licensing board, which is made up of representatives of the police, fire and health departments, among others.
Gallagher said he would also present the applications to the town council for review, although the council has no formal role in the license process.
Town Planner Nancy Runkle said six out of 12 applicants have been recommended for further consideration after holding community outreach meetings with residents.
One applicant was eliminated because it did not hold a meeting.
The six still under consideration and their proposed locations are:
Green Leaf Health, 91 George Leven Drive; Hope Heal Health, 6 Whipple St.; Pure Roots, 80 East Washington St.; True Nature, 760 East Washington St.; Holland Brands, 1320 South Washington St.; Trichome 23-31, Chestnut St.
