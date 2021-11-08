NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The area hasn't seen a snowflake yet, but town officials are warning residents that the annual winter parking ban is coming.
As of Dec. 1, no parking on public ways or sidewalks will be permitted from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. through April 1.
Last year, the town had already seen its first snowfall of the season before the parking ban went into effect.
The ban is intended to make it easier for snow removal equipment to clear streets and sidewalks overnight in case of a storm that could impede travel.
Vehicle owners who violate the ban on overnight parking could be subjected to a fine of $10 per offense. In years past, most of the parking fines levied in town were for violations of the winter parking ban.
Most area communities have similar bans on the books.
