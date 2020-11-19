NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s already seen its first snowfall of the season, but it will really be winter when on-street overnight parking is banned.
This year, that happens Dec. 1.
The town manager’s office has announced the ban on parking on town streets or sidewalks will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. through April 1.
If a snowstorm takes place before Dec. 1, however, the parking ban will go into effect immediately.
The ban is intended to make it easier for snow removal equipment to clear streets and sidewalks overnight in case of a storm that could impede travel.
Vehicle owners who violate the ban on overnight parking could be subjected to a fine of $10 per offense.
Last year, 256 of the 317 parking tickets issued by the police department were for violations of the winter parking ban.
Most area communities have similar bans on the books.
In Attleboro, the ordinance bans on-street parking from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31. It has become a point of contention as a limited amount of off-street parking has worsened the problem in recent years. Some councilors have called for modifying the rules.
