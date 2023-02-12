Denise Perron just loves to create crafts.
She also loves helping people, especially people from North Attleboro, where she has raised a family the last 25 years.
Last Christmas, she combined the two passions to brighten the lives of about 50 North Attleboro residents by playing Secret Santa, creating a holiday-themed craft and anonymously giving it to them.
Now as Valentine’s Day approaches, Perron will be sweetening the day for sweethearts. She expects to surprise about the same number of town residents with crafts she calls Cryptic Cupids.
“We don’t really say who is asking for the gift to be sent,” she said about the name. “It adds to the intrigue, the fun.”
It all began for the 52-year-old special education teacher during the COVID lockdown. She knew the 15 low-income students in her class weren’t getting the education or stimulation they needed when the pandemic kept them out of school.
So, she put together “learning bags” filled with reading books, coloring books and craft items for the kids to use. For eight straight weeks, she drove to the students’ homes, texting parents in advance of the bags’ arrival.
“I was worried about them taking too much time away from things that would stimulate their minds,” she said.
Before Christmas this past year, Perron decided to take the next step. With a little time on her hands — her two sons have moved out and her daughter is buying a home -- she decided to create a craft for people who helped others and deserved a surprise holiday gift.
But how could she locate the people?
Perron decided to post a Facebook request, seeking the names of 10 North Attleboro residents who deserved a personalized gift from a Secret Santa.
“It was amazing,” she said. “In 10 minutes, I had 10 names. People loved the idea.”
Crafts such as table settings and wreaths require goods to put them together, but Perron actually spends very little money to construct her creations. For greenery, she simply gathers fresh branches during her frequent walks through the woods.
Many friends and others who have heard about her project have donated to the cause, offering seasonal goods that they no longer need or can no longer store.
“The other day, somebody just dropped off a box of stuff, Christmas things,” she said. “It was just there on the porch when I got home.”
If a store is going out of business, she’ll browse to find items she can use, keeping costs down while relieving the owners of having to dispose of goods.
Her daughter’s move has proved timely.
“She may be gone, but I have a new craft room,” she said.
Perron said the people nominated for both the Secret Santa and Cryptic Cupid gifts have been well deserving. A local resident who donated a kidney so that a friend and youth football coach could get a transplant was among the recipients.
Friends have nominated those who have recently lost a pet. Perron will then construct a “Rainbow Bridge” craft, symbolizing the journey pets take after life.
One touching request came from the residents of a local sober house. A leader who worked there had done tremendous work in helping them achieve sobriety.
“They told me she should get something special,” Perron said. “Sounds like she really deserved it.”
One unexpected reward is that Perron is getting to know more about North Attleboro — not just people but places. She tries to get all the deliveries completed in one day, which means a lot of miles.
“I just put on Google Maps and it takes me to the next place,” she said. “You can’t believe how many streets I’ve been down that I didn’t know existed. And I’ve lived here for 25 years.”
Perron wants to emphasize that this is not a business. She enjoys the creativity of crafting, especially if it can bring joy to others.
With Christmas now a memory and Valentine’s Day nearly complete, Perron said she’s looking forward to the next holiday — St. Patrick’s Day — and the next opportunity to create crafts.
“It’s just been fun, really fun,” she said.