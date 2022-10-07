james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A 64-year-old North Attleboro woman faces charges she started a fire in her apartment building after an argument with her husband, a prosecutor said Friday.

Alice M. Currie, of 50 Juniper Road, Apt. 6, pleaded innocent to a charge of arson Friday in Attleboro District Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.