ATTLEBORO — A 64-year-old North Attleboro woman faces charges she started a fire in her apartment building after an argument with her husband, a prosecutor said Friday.
Alice M. Currie, of 50 Juniper Road, Apt. 6, pleaded innocent to a charge of arson Friday in Attleboro District Court.
Police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the apartment complex shortly before 7:15 p.m. Thursday and the building was already evacuated when they arrived, according to a police report.
A police officer found burnt materials directly under the smoke alarm in a common area on the bottom level of the building.
There were also burn marks on the wall and directly under the smoke alarm, according to the report.
After a subsequent investigation and interviews with witnesses, Currie was arrested. She allegedly admitted to starting the fire after initially telling police officers she arrived at the complex about 10 minutes before the fire alarm, according to the report.
The case was continued next month for a pretrial conference.
