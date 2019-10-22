NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local woman charged with chasing an ex-boyfriend with a knife and vandalizing his pickup was arrested again Tuesday in Attleboro District Court prior to her arraignment.
Samantha M. Centeno, 21, of 9 Jackson St., Apt. 2, allegedly gave the middle finger to her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend in a courthouse hallway in violation of a restraining order.
Centeno is accused of going to her ex-boyfriend’s Norton Road home Monday afternoon, vandalizing his pickup truck and chasing him with a knife.
She also allegedly threatened his mother, who witnessed the incident, and was charged with vandalizing his pickup truck and his mother’s car last week.
Authorities say that after the incident Monday afternoon, Centeno fled in a car driven by another woman which was stopped on Commonwealth Avenue a short time later.
She was released on $1,000 cash bail and was served with an emergency restraining order. She allegedly violated the order by giving the middle finger to her ex-boyfriend in the court hallway about 15 minutes before the arraignment session was called.
Centeno pleaded innocent to assault by means of a dangerous weapon and multiple vandalism counts and is free on $1,000 cash bail. A request by a prosecutor to hike the bail up to $2,000 was denied. She is due back in court next month.
Police also charged the driver of the car, Ashley N. Schwedel, 23, of 90 Ruest Road, in North Attleboro, with vandalism and conspiracy for allegedly giving Centeno a ride and knowing Centeno was going to slash her ex-boyfriend’s tires.
She pleaded innocent and is free on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.