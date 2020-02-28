NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local woman has admitted to unlawfully collecting over $26,000 in public assistance benefits by failing to report all her household income.
Michelle Libby, 40, of 24 Freeman St., was placed on probation for two years Friday in Attleboro District Court after agreeing to a statement of facts in her case.
Libby had been charged with two counts of felony larceny. Her case was continued without a finding, according to court records.
Libby was ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution under guidelines of a recent state Supreme Judicial Court ruling regarding a defendant’s financial ability.
However, if her financial situation changes she could be ordered to pay up to $26,697.
Libby received the public assistance benefits from the state Department of Transitional Assistance and MassHealth.
She did not accurately report her husband’s income when applying for the assistance, according to court records.
The disposition of the charges was agreed to by lawyers for both sides. As part of the agreement, two related charges were dismissed.
The charges were brought by the state Bureau of Special Investigations and prosecuted by Madalyn Fairbanks of the Bristol County district attorney’s financial crimes unit.
