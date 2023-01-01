ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro woman was sentenced to probation Friday after pleading guilty to a setting fire at her apartment building in October.
Alice M. Currie, 64, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to two years’ probation with a condition she submit to a mental health evaluation and treatment if necessary.
Currie was arrested Oct. 6 after setting a small fire in a common area on the bottom floor of an apartment building at 50 Juniper Road, police said.
The fire set off an alarm and burned a wall but was out by the time police and firefighters arrived, according to a police report. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries.
She started the fire during an argument with her husband, according to police.
As another condition of her probation, Judge Steven Thomas ordered Currie to stay away from the apartment building.
Currie appeared in court only after being arrested on a warrant for failing to make a court appearance on Dec. 15.
Her guilty pleas came after she was initially held on bail at the request of prosecutors, who cited her prior history of skipping court dates in the case and in other courts.
She pleaded guilty to burning a dwelling, which was reduced from arson, and a vandalism charge was dismissed.
Prosecutors recommended 18 months of probation with a guilty finding while her lawyer asked that the case be continued without a finding with six months probation.
Although her case was resolved in Attleboro, she remained held in custody because of a pending case in Taunton.
