ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro woman was sentenced to probation Friday after pleading guilty to a setting fire at her apartment building in October.

Alice M. Currie, 64, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to two years’ probation with a condition she submit to a mental health evaluation and treatment if necessary.

