ATTLEBORO -- A North Attleboro woman was arraigned Wednesday on charges she neglected to care for 15 rabbits and a dozen chickens she kept at her home.
Megan E. Simmons, 40, of 411 Kelley Blvd., pleaded innocent to 27 felony animal cruelty counts in Attleboro District Court.
Simmons appeared for arraignment on a summons and was freed on her own recognizance.
She and her husband Steven, who was not charged, declined comment.
Authorities allege the rabbits were kept in filthy cages filled with feces and urine in a cold, damp unfinished portion of the basement of the home with no windows and only one light bulb.
Some of the rabbits had feces on their fur and suffered from respiratory infections and a discharge coming from their eyes. They also had uncut nails, according to a police report.
Several were taken to the Wrentham Animal Hospital for treatment.
The 12 chickens were allegedly kept crammed in a 4-foot-by-3-foot coop filled with droppings with no run, no water and no food.
They were emaciated and dehydrated and some had facial injuries from pecking at each other in the confined space, according to the report.
All the animals were taken to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter after the investigation, which began in January when a fire official was sent to the home for a smoke alarm inspection.
Four dogs at the home were well-cared for and healthy, according to the report.
All 12 chickens were placed on antibiotics and all the animals were cleaned and rehabilitated. One rabbit was pregnant and gave birth to four offspring.
The charges were the result of an investigation by Officer Julie Lowe and Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara.
When confronted about the conditions of the animals, Megan Simmons allegedly told police they had just moved from New Bedford and had not had time to get the animals organized.
The couple purchased their home on Dec. 23, 2021, according to town records.
Her lawyer, Brian Roman of North Attleboro, said Simmons maintains her innocence.
"She's looking forward to her day in court. She expects to be vindicated when she is able to present her side," Roman said.
The animals remain at the shelter. After two weeks of being given a healthy diet, the chickens began laying eggs, according to the report.
The case was continued to May for a pretrial conference.