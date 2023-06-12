Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro woman accused sideswiping a car while driving at almost three times the limit for intoxication was ordered held without bail Monday after a judge revoked her bail in another case.

Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers also found Melissa A. King, 43, a danger but said there were conditions, including alcohol testing with a portable device, that could keep the public safe.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.