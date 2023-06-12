ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro woman accused sideswiping a car while driving at almost three times the limit for intoxication was ordered held without bail Monday after a judge revoked her bail in another case.
Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers also found Melissa A. King, 43, a danger but said there were conditions, including alcohol testing with a portable device, that could keep the public safe.
King was arrested June 4 at her home at 50 Oakridge Ave., North Attleboro, shortly after she allegedly collided with a car on Route 1, near Elmwood Street, and drove off, according to police.
Her breath test result, police said, was almost three times the legal limit of 0.08%. She pleaded innocent to a fourth-offense drunken driving charge and leaving the scene of an accident.
At the time of the crash, she was free on bail in Taunton District Court for driving with a license suspended for a drunken driving conviction related to an arrest in September, according to a prosecutor.
Because her bail was revoked, King can be held in jail for up to 90 days. After that, she will have to post $2,000 cash bail to be released under the conditions set by Mathers.
Prosecutors wanted the judge to hold King without bail for up to 120 days under the dangerousness law, citing her prior record of arrests and the current allegations against her. Her case was continued to next month for the pretrial conference.
