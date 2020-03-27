NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local woman became lost with a companion on a New Hampshire mountain Thursday night, prompting a rescue response.
Brittany Lasala-Diamond, 27, was hiking on Mt. Whiteface with Vanessa Serio, 33, of Sarasota, Fla. when they lost their trail with darkness setting in, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division’s Facebook page.
Conservation officers responded to assist the hikers, who called 911 for help about 6 p.m.
The hikers lost the trail while navigating a river crossing on their descent from the summit of Mt. Whiteface in Waterville Valley, officers said.
They were navigating with the use of the All-Trails app on their phone but were unsure of their bearing and how to return to the trail, officers said.
The pair were properly equipped with micro-spikes and warm clothing, however, they did not have a map and compass nor headlamps, requiring the rescue response, the officers added.
Limited cellular service in the area hampered efforts to direct the pair back to the trail.
When first responders located the hikers, though, the two had relocated the trail and completed the descent without further assistance, officers said.
Mt. Whiteface is one of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers while valleys are rapidly losing snow cover, the mountains have substantial snow pack and winter-like conditions and encourage hikers to be properly prepared.
New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves anytime before venturing out into the wilderness.
, including packing 10 essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, visit www.hikeSafe.com.
New Hampshire Fish & Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in woodlands. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities by purchasing a Hike Safe Card.
