ATTLEBORO — An accused repeat drunken driver was ordered held without bail Monday on charges stemming from a hit-and-run collision in which she was allegedly almost three times the legal limit for intoxication.
Melissa A. King, 43, of 50 Oakridge Ave., North Attleboro, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to charges of a fourth-offense drunken driving offense and leaving the scene of an accident.
The charges stem from a collision in which King allegedly sideswiped a car on Route 1 near Elmwood Street in North Attleboro about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a prosecutor and a police report.
No injuries were reported.
The two women in the other car told police a female driver drove off after telling them there was no damage, according to police.
The women gave a description of the driver and a license plate for the car. King was arrested at her home a short time later after a subsequent investigation, according to police.
Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura said King allegedly admitted to having two drinks and her breath-alcohol test registered 0.23%, or about three times the legal limit of 0.08%.
About 1 ½ hours after the crash, a tow truck driver for Achin’s Garage in North Attleboro notified police that he discovered car parts and the license plate for King’s vehicle at routes 1 and 106 in Plainville, about a mile north of the crash scene in North Attleboro. The driver told police he recognized the license plate number because he had towed the vehicle earlier in the night.
DeMoura said King’s vehicle sustained damage consistent with sideswiping another car.
The prosecutor said King, who is being held pending a dangerousness hearing Monday, was sentenced to a six-month jail term for her previous drunken driving arrest.
King also faces charges of driving with her license suspended while driving drunk, driving with a license suspended for drunken driving, driving to endanger and resisting arrest.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.