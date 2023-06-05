North Attleboro Police Department building file photo
North Attleboro Police Department (Sun Chronicle file photo)

ATTLEBORO — An accused repeat drunken driver was ordered held without bail Monday on charges stemming from a hit-and-run collision in which she was allegedly almost three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Melissa A. King, 43, of 50 Oakridge Ave., North Attleboro, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to charges of a fourth-offense drunken driving offense and leaving the scene of an accident.

