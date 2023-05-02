ATTLEBORO — For nearly a decade, a local woman has been working to create a platform upon which young musicians can thrive and shine.
The most recent manifestation of that effort was “Keys! Music Challenge For Kids,” held last Saturday at the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Participants performed in front of an audience and judges offered comments and suggestions about ways to improve, as well as compliments.
North Attleboro resident Lynda Fish, a founder and director of the music challenge, said 88 children from more than 20 towns in Massachusetts participated in the event, now in its ninth year.
The challenge was founded by Fish in 2014 to provide a fun, exciting, and motivational event for piano, keyboard and accordion students.
“I was involved in competitions as a teenager and I enjoyed them tremendously. I wanted to provide something similar for my students, and for others in the community who aren’t involved with exams or conservatory programs,” Fish said.
Her mission is to bring music students together in a friendly atmosphere to share stories and experiences.
“Piano students practice and perform alone for the most part. I believe this event shows them that there are many others out there learning and practicing,” she said.
The in-person event includes crafts, keyboard group workshops, and short presentations for parents.
Fish said families and students have some “downtime” during the day.
“I love seeing kids playing for each other on the warm-up keyboard, talking about their teachers and their lessons, and having a great time doing arts and crafts and other activities,” she said. “The trophy awards are a big part of the day. Kids are glowing with excitement when they are called up to receive their awards.”
Each participant received a trophy and some received an additional trophy and special awards.
To add a little extra excitement to the music challenge, there are some money prizes and some special category awards.
Kerem Sherlock, 12, of Westwood, said he was surprised to receive a Special Award trophy at the event “because it’s never happened to me before. I was hoping I would get something like this. I am very happy.”
Kerem, who has been playing piano for the past five years, said his teacher recommended the challenge when he was younger. This was his fifth time participating.
“Every time I come here I feel like you can find a variety of different songs and people and I feel like they are always fair.”
His mother, Ozgur Sherlock, who is originally from Turkey, said the challenge gives kids an opportunity to perform in front of an audience and gain confidence.
“They are enjoying it while performing and seeing other performers and it’s a great opportunity for parents also who are sending kids to play and learn an instrument (for lessons) and watch them perform,” she said.
It was the first time participating for Arianna Payne, 9, of Norton, a student at the Nourse Elementary School.
“My brother and sister told me about this. I just started playing piano. I was actually nervous,” Arianna said.
She said she enjoyed the experience and would do it again.
Melissa Payne, Ariana’s mother, brought her two other children, Abigail Payne, 14, and Alexander Payne, 12, both Norton Middle School students, to the competition. It was the family’s third time.
George Litterst, a piano teacher who was one of the judges and is an alum of the New England Conservatory, said the experience was wonderful.
“It was not only fun to judge them and to offer suggestions but also just a pleasure to enjoy the music,” said Litterst, who has been a judge for the event for many years.
During the pandemic, the event, like many others, went virtual. However, that allowed them to include adjudicators from much further afield in 2022.
For teachers, the event offers a chance to reinforce what they have been teaching by getting feedback from others. Some teachers use it as a warm-up for their studio recitals or other more formal competitions, while yet others use it as a replacement for studio recitals.
Fish said the challenge is currently for piano, keyboard, organ and accordion students, but it may expand to other instruments in the future.
She said it was unfortunate that she had to turn away some students this year because the schedule was full.
Since next year will be the event’s 10th anniversary, plans are to expand with multiple dates, or possibly multiple performance rooms, to accommodate the growing number of students who want to participate.
For more information, go to keysmusicchallenge.com