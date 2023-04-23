ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro woman is on pretrial probation in a case where police allege she neglected to care for 15 rabbits and a dozen chickens she kept at her home.
Megan E. Simmons, 41, of 411 Kelley Blvd., will be on pre-trial probation in Attleboro District Court and must complete an animal cruelty and prevention education class, according to court records.
Simmons did not admit any wrongdoing in the case, which was scheduled to go to trial this past Thursday. Both sides agreed to the pretrial probation terms, according to the agreement.
Her lawyer, Brian Roman of North Attleboro, described his client as an animal lover who has been involved in animal husbandry since she was a young girl in the 4-H program.
“She takes great issue with the allegations against her,” Roman said Friday, adding that Simmons would have been vindicated if she went to trial.
However, Simmons decided to accept the offer by prosecutors of pretrial probation in order to put the matter behind her and move on, Roman said.
Simmons was charged last year with 27 felony animal cruelty counts after an investigation by the animal control officer and police in North Attleboro.
They alleged rabbits were kept in filthy cages filled with feces and urine in a cold, damp unfinished portion of the basement of the home with no windows and only one light bulb.
Some of the rabbits had feces on their fur and suffered from respiratory infections and other health issues, according to a police report.
A dozen chickens were allegedly kept crammed in a coop filled with droppings with no run, no water and no food. However, four dogs at the home were well-cared for and healthy, according to the report.
Simmons allegedly told police they had just purchased their home, according to a police report, and had not had time to get the animals organized.
Roman said Friday the couple was waiting to get a dumpster to clean out the home and maintained Simmons loved her animals and took care of them.
