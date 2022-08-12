NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local woman has been sentenced to at least 3½ years in prison for attacking her girlfriend with a knife and other weapons in January.
Tanisha G. Baxter, 47, was sentenced Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to a seven-count indictment related to the attack Jan. 31 at her Fisher Street apartment, according to court records.
Judge William White sentenced Baxter to a 3½- to 5½-year prison term in addition to two years’ probation after she completes the sentence.
Baxter entered the apartment of another couple on Fisher Street about 3:45 a.m. by breaking the door down.
Her girlfriend suffered a cut under an eye and other injuries after being attacked with a knife and other items including steel-toed boots, according to a police report.
She was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Baxter pleaded guilty to four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count each of mayhem, domestic assault and battery and breaking and entering.
She has been in jail since her arrest shortly after the incident and received credit for the six months she has been held awaiting trial.
