NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local woman has been sentenced to at least 3½ years in prison for attacking her girlfriend with a knife and other weapons in January.

Tanisha G. Baxter, 47, was sentenced Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to a seven-count indictment related to the attack Jan. 31 at her Fisher Street apartment, according to court records.

