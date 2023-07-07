Flash Burn Incident NA
A woman was severely burned Friday when a grease fire ignited on the stove at a home on Haduk Drive in North Attleboro. The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A woman was severely burned by grease in a cooking accident Friday afternoon at her home on Haduk Drive, fire officials said.

The victim, who was in her late 20s or early 30s, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with severe burns to her face and upper body, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.