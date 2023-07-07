NORTH ATTLEBORO — A woman was severely burned by grease in a cooking accident Friday afternoon at her home on Haduk Drive, fire officials said.
The victim, who was in her late 20s or early 30s, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with severe burns to her face and upper body, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Firefighters were dispatched about 1:10 p.m. to 59 Haduk Drive, which is on a cul de sac off May Street.
The woman was frying on the stove when a fire flashed, according to the fire chief. “It looks like they tried to put it out with water or something else,” Coleman said.
The pan was carried outside the house but there was no fire damage to the kitchen or anywhere else, Coleman said.
The incident was under investigation.
The state Fire Marshal’s office says cooking fires are the leading cause of house fires and injuries.
It recommends covering a grease fire with a lid or using baking soda on it, and warns to never move a burning pan.
