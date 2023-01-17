Pensavalle, Betty and TB12
Buy Now

Elizabeth “Betty” Pensavalle, 94, and four other friends were the inspiration for “80 for Brady,” a Hollywood movie based on older female friends’ fondness for football and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO

Lots of local buddies gather in front of a television each fall, watching their beloved New England Patriots.

MIKE KIRBY can be reached at mkirbygolf18@gmail.com.