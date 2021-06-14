NORTH ATTLEBORO — While the rest of the town — and town offices — may be open for business, one resource on which residents count is still open by appointment only.
But the limited operation of the solid waste recycling facility has nothing to do with the closings required by the coronavirus pandemic
Town Manager Michael Borg, in response to a member‘s question, explained at last week’s town council meeting that the scale at the 777 Mount Hope St. facility is broken. Work to repair it is out to bid, Borg told councilors, and money for the job has already been approved.
Meanwhile, Borg said, he was trying to arrange for the center to be open for any items that do not have to be weighed beforehand, “so we can get away from appointments as soon as possible.”
As of Monday, however, callers to the solid waste phone number were still being instructed to call to set up an appointment. Instructions are on the town website at nattleboro.com.
Currently, the site is open Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and residents must make an appointment to use it.
Access to the center is limited to residential customers who participate in the curbside trash and recycling program and who have paid their annual fee in full.
A valid annual vehicle sticker is required for entry. Stickers are distributed in December for the upcoming year and are usually good for 12 months.
However, according to the town website, stickers issued in 2020 are still valid.
