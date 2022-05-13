NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is working with the developers to ease traffic woes associated with an apartment complex planned in the area of a golf driving range near the Plainville town line.
Town Manager Michael Borg told town councilors this past week that Marcus Partners of Boston, which has proposed a 300-unit development on Kelley Boulevard at the Stix Fun Center, have done their own traffic analysis of issues with the intersection of Route 106.
“It will be peer reviewed,” Borg said. “Whether they develop it or not, it’s a problem we need to address.”
The development would include affordable units under the state’s 40R law — so-called smart zoning. The land that was formerly an airport and now hosts the driving range and play area.
A 40R district encourages housing with a focus on mixed land use, preservation of open space and accessibility to transportation. North Attleboro would qualify for the accessibility criterion thanks to its proximity to MBTA commuter rail stations in Attleboro and Mansfield.
Borg said the town is concerned about the impact of more children from the apartment complex on the local school system. It’s seeking a grant to study traffic and Borg says he’s been in contact with officials in Plainville, since the development will affect that community as well. “We have verbal support from them,” Borg said.
The developer could chose to go another route to get approval, “but it won’t be carte blanche,” he said.
A 40R development gives the town a chance to work with the developer and other benefits from the state, Borg noted, and there will be public hearings on proposed zoning changes. That won’t be scheduled until there’s an agreement with the developer.
“I’m sure we’ll come to some kind of solution,” he said.
Last Monday’s meeting also included a public hearing on the town’s $102.1 million operating budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July. No members of the public spoke. Councilors will vote on a final approval of the spending plan in June.