NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Hockomock YMCA will celebrate the life of Tony Calcia in a place he would have loved, Community Field.
The memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 19 at the field behind town hall, which has served as the home field for many local sports teams over the years.
Calcia, who died in March of 2020 at 64, was a veteran town official, YMCA executive and unparalleled Red Rocketeer sports booster.
Memorial services at the time were limited by coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Ed Hurley, president of the Hockomock YMCA, where Calcia worked for many years, said at the time, “I have never met anyone as universally beloved as Tony Calcia, and he loved them back.”
The Y recently announced that “While every effort was made to honor Tony in a fitting way back in March, it was done with a promise that when restrictions were eased we would provide an opportunity for family, friends, colleagues, and the community to pay tribute to this amazing man.”
The public is invited to the service.
