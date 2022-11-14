NORTH ATTLEBORO — This is going to be quite a Christmas for Bruce Pugh.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — This is going to be quite a Christmas for Bruce Pugh.
If all goes well, the popular youth football coach will be coming home that day with a gift he has been anticipating for more than a year — a new kidney.
And he owes it to a group of residents who publicized his need for a transplant and to a friend in town who will be donating a kidney in a four-way swap. The marathon operation set for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston next month.
“I’m feeling good — excited, nervous, overwhelmed and overjoyed. It’s been hard, but it’s paid off,” Pugh said Monday.
Pugh, 50, a North Attleboro resident and an executive with Sysco Systems, was diagnosed over a decade ago with a kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The illness is caused by a rare gene mutation and attacks the kidneys’ filtering ability, leading to permanent scarring and failure. Last spring, Pugh’s chronic condition caused a decline to 17% kidney function, classifying him at Stage 4 of five disease progressions. He needed an immediate living donor transplant.
Enter North Attleboro Junior Football and the Monday Night Gridiron Club. Pugh, who attended Northeastern University on a football scholarship, has coached in local youth football from the Pop Warner level on up for more than a decade.
Leslee Murphy, vice president of the youth football program, put out the word on the community’s social media platforms, “and we want to get people tested,” she told The Sun Chronicle last May.
And get tested they did.
“Hundreds signed up after our push in 2021, which was incredible,” Murphy said Monday.
No one was a match for Pugh, but that wasn’t the end. At his doctor’s suggestion, he entered a kidney paired-donation program. A “kidney partner” agrees to donate to someone who is a match and the person that recipient is paired with donates to a compatible recipient.
Timing was critical, Murphy said. Pugh’s kidney function had declined to 13% and would have had to go on to dialysis treatment, an option that would reduce the chances of a successful transplant, Murphy said.
One of the people tested last spring was Bill McDavitt, who has known Pugh since their now-grown children were in kindergarten.
Last week doctors confirmed he would be a match for a four-way kidney transplant that is scheduled to take place in four different operating rooms at Beth Israel on Dec. 20.
McDavitt, 47, a software developer and North native, said donating a kidney it wasn’t a difficult decision to make.
“I’ve known Bruce for 15 years and we’ve become closer over the years. When he needed help I was happy to help him,” he said.
His family is supportive, too.
“My wife and his wife are really close,” McDavitt said.
He’ll face a hospital stay of three days and then weeks more recuperation at home.
“I have a desk job so I’ll be back at work,” he said.
Pugh, who will have to take drugs to suppress his immune system so his body won’t reject the donated organ, faces a longer recovery, two to three months.
But the recent recipient of North Attleboro Junior Football Keith McClanahan Courage Award said the odds against finding a donor with his blood type and other factors were high.
“I’m really lucky,” he said.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
