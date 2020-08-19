NORTH ATTLEBORO — State representative candidate Adam Scanlon is touting his own list of endorsements a day after his rival in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary released his.
Scanlon, a member of the town council, is running for his party’s spot on the November general election ballot to replace longtime state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who announced in March that she would not be seeking another term.
Earlier this week, his primary opponent, Patrick Reynolds, a former selectman under the town’s old form of government who is seeking a return to public office, listed local political figures and union leaders backing his candidacy.
Scanlon announced his slate on Wednesday.
“I am sincerely honored that so many local leaders of diverse backgrounds and experiences are supporting my campaign’s core values of equity and opportunity for all people in our district,” Scanlon said in releasing the list.
Listed as endorsing Scanlon are:
North Attleboro: Town Council Vice President Justin Paré, Councilors Kathleen Prescott and Darius Gregory, school committee member Sarah Stone, former selectman and school committee member David Chee, conservation commission chair Deb Cato, planning board member Andy Shanahan, historical commission and cultural council chair Susan Taylor, planning board member Andy Shanahan,
North Attleboro Democratic Town Committee chair Peter Brock, Maggie Collins, vice chair, secretary Lea Macnider, Russ Kenney, M. Christine Kristeller, Caitlin Rougeau.
Mansfield Democratic Town Commitee: Chair Deb Snyder, Vice Chair Mary Kate Flynn, Treasurer Lisa Dye, Secretary D. Austin Horowitz, Dana Hourigan, Kostas Loukos, Christian Roulleau, Vivian Webster, Mark Vigorito, Will Snyder, Housing Authority; Randy Tatum, Democratic State Committee.
Attleboro: City Councilors Diana Holmes, Laura Dolan, Sara-Lynn Reynolds.
Marilyn Powers, Democratic State Committee; Bill Bowles Democratic State Committee, former city councilor and state representative, Ellen Parker Democratic State Committee.
Groups: Sierra Club, Mass. Voters for Animals, Bay State Stonewall Democrats.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face North Attleboro Town Councilor Mike Lennox in the general election. Lennox is the only Republican candidate for the seat.
