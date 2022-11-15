NORTH ATTLEBORO — Axel, the town’s popular community service dog who was rescued from the side of the road on the eve of a snowstorm last year, now has a Facebook page.
“Adventures of Axel” was started by Officer Julie Lowe to let people know about his appearances and other tidbits about his life. Of course, there are photos of the cute Chihuahua.
After the first post Monday, the page already had 80 followers and 72 “likes” by Tuesday morning.
Axel was left on the side of Draper Avenue in February when he was only 12 weeks old on a night when temperatures were as cold as 18 degrees and a snowstorm was on its way.
He survived with no food and water, and luckily was found by a woman walking her dogs. Axel recovered from mange and other health issues after being treated at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
He was later adopted by Lowe and has been named the police department’s community service dog, appearing at numerous public events, schools and the senior citizen center.
Axel’s former owner, 24-year-old Dominique A. Scott of Pawtucket, was ultimately charged with abandoning the puppy and on Monday was sentenced to two years’ probation with counseling.
Axel’s next scheduled appearance will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Plainville Public Library for the Toys for Tots drive. People are urged to bring a new, unwrapped toy. There will be coloring pages for kids.
