Axel, North Attleboro’s beloved service dog, now has his own Facebook page.

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Axel, the town’s popular community service dog who was rescued from the side of the road on the eve of a snowstorm last year, now has a Facebook page.

“Adventures of Axel” was started by Officer Julie Lowe to let people know about his appearances and other tidbits about his life. Of course, there are photos of the cute Chihuahua.

