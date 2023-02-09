Bed Bath and Beyond NA
The Bed Bath & Beyond in North Attleboro is slated to close, but it's uncertain when.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Bed Bath & Beyond store on Route 1 is set to become the second in The Sun Chronicle area to close, following on the heels of the one on Route 6 in Seekonk, which shuttered in January.

The struggling retailer announced this week its plans to close 150 more stores, including the one in North Attleboro, though it did not say when the Route 1 location would shut its doors.