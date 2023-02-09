NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Bed Bath & Beyond store on Route 1 is set to become the second in The Sun Chronicle area to close, following on the heels of the one on Route 6 in Seekonk, which shuttered in January.
The struggling retailer announced this week its plans to close 150 more stores, including the one in North Attleboro, though it did not say when the Route 1 location would shut its doors.
Last week, the company announced the closure of 87 stores.
At least for now, it appears the store at Patriot Place in Foxboro will remain open.
Other stores in Massachusetts due to close are in Raynham, Leominster, Hudson, Hadley, Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth and Pittsfield.
The Seekonk store was included in a list released in September of 56 planned store shutdowns, and that list was updated in January to include 70 additional stores, none of which were local.
The New Jersey retailer warned in January it may need to file for bankruptcy protection. A few weeks later it said it was in default on its loans. On top of that, holiday season sales were disappointing.
The latest store closing announcements follow the company announcing it had raised about $1 billion through stock offerings that it intends to use to pay off its debt.
While the company said it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down from 30% to 40% during the first fiscal quarter, it anticipates "sequential quarterly improvement after that."
Bed Bath & Beyond has closed or plans to close more than 400 stores, nearly half its locations, which include the remaining 50 Harmon Face Value Stores that sell beauty and household products.
The company said it hopes to keep open 360 of its main stores besides 120 buybuy Baby stores.
Founded in 1971, Bed Bath & Beyond sells a variety of home goods, including bedding, kitchenware, towels, decor and gadgets.
The company has struggled with sales for about a decade, which has been blamed on an inventory and online strategy that made it hard to compete with Target, Walmart and Amazon.
The retailer’s recently appointed CEO and president, Sue Gove, blamed the recent poor performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.