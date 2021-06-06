NORTH ATTLEBORO — Under a brilliant blue sky, the Class of 2021 won praise for its resilience and endurance, persevering through a pandemic to graduate.
Saturday morning’s ceremony at storied Community Field, postponed from Friday night by the threat of thundershowers, saw 263 North Attleboro High seniors, clad in their red graduation robes, receive their diplomas from town and school officials.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, presented his younger brother, Jordon, with his diploma during the ceremony.
Some 1,400 mostly mask-less parents and guests watched from rows made up of family groups arrayed on the field that most recently saw the Red Rocketeers triumph in the 100th anniversary football game against rival Attleboro.
Others lined the grandstand or sought some shade — as the temperature climbed into the 80s — under the pines surrounding the field.
There were cooling stations and paramedics at the entrance to the field.
It was a stark contrast to last year’s commencement rites, that saw members of the Class of 2020 receive their diplomas in a drive-up ceremony at the high school, the students getting out and walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Judy Ruiz said Saturday’s ceremony was a “relief,” noting her son Mark Quionez had been denied many of the traditions that make senior year special, so she was happy that this was one ceremony that wouldn’t be missed. Her son heads off to community college in the fall.
Salutatorian Shruti Srinivasan thanked her parents who “moved to an unfamiliar country” to give her a better life and also praised the school’s teachers and administration.
Valedictorian Mia Antunovic reminded her classmates that “We went through something unique. We experienced many things,” but, she said, “We are not defined by COVID but what we achieved despite COVID.”
It’s through that ongoing “commitment to each other,” Principal Peter Haviland told the graduates, that they have managed to thrive.
“You deserve to feel proud about how far we have come and just as optimistic about how far we can still go,” Haviland said.
He also praised parents for their help as students went through a year of hybrid learning. “Our students were confident, because you were confident,” he said.
The senior gift was a donation to the Active Minds organization, a group dedicated to removing the stigma of mental illness, which has a chapter at the high school, and linked it to the class motto, “We’re all in this together.”
