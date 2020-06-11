NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters training to become members of the department’s reconstituted dive team have already recovered treasure.
A man’s wedding ring was found Wednesday in Falls Pond while the dive team was training to become certified, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Thursday.
“They were doing some search patterns, tender control and other skills. That’s when they found the ring at the bottom of Falls Pond,” Coleman said.
The ring is made of titanium and is etched with a special insignia. Anyone who can identify it by the insignia should call Coleman at 508-699-0140 ext. 5620.
The fire department had a dive team until about a year ago when most of its members retired, Coleman said.
When he became fire chief in September, there was some discussion about reforming the team again.
“We have three large bodies of water,” Coleman explained, referring to Falls Pond, Whitings Pond and Bungay Lake.
There are swimming areas in all three and motor boating on Falls and Bungay, and the dive team may be needed in the event of an emergency, he said.
Diving is a “low frequency-high risk” task but one that may be needed because of all the activity on the ponds and lake, the chief said, adding, “We might not do it a lot but it requires a lot of training.”
The ring was found on the final day of a three-day training course, which started with classroom instruction, practicing in a pool and then in Falls Pond.
There will be eight public safety-certified divers and three firefighters who will stay on shore with ropes attached to the divers, Coleman said.
The firefighters and divers are trained to communicate with each other using the rope.
The fire department obtained a $6,500 grant from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to pay for wetsuits and other dive equipment.
It already has two boats, including one inflatable, and a trailer to bring them to emergencies.
The dive team, which is under the command of fire Capt. George McKinnon, will be ready to respond on its own in the next several weeks.
Coleman said he is waiting for more equipment to be delivered and to finalize team procedures.
Until then, they could respond with the help of the Cumberland Fire Department’s dive team, whose commander was the instructor for the local team.
“I’m really happy. I’m really looking forward to this,” Coleman said.
The dive team will also be able to assist surrounding mutual aid departments.
