NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s electric vehicle charging stations are active and ready for the public to plug in.
The stations are at town hall, the public parking lot on Church Street and North Attleboro High School, with four chargers at each location. Drivers can download the AmpUp app to their smartphones to use the stations, the town announced on its website Thursday.
Town Manager Michael Borg announced in October that a $133,000 grant from the state’s Department of Energy Resources would allow the town install EV charging stations on public properties by January.
The town got the nod thanks to the efforts of Peter Schiffman, manager of the municipal electric department, and Lyle Pirnie, economic development director, Borg said.
Borg has said the town plans to convert its vehicle fleet to electric in the near future.
There are currently about 30,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on Massachusetts roads.