NORTH ATTLEBORO — It will be a point of pride.
The community’s first ever Pride Festival is set for Saturday, June 25, and will aim to “bring awareness and celebration of our local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual community,” according to the Downtown North Attleboro Collaborative.
It’s sponsoring the event which will be from 2-6 p.m. at Veterans Park on South Washington Street in front of town hall.
For co-chairs Christabel Sheriden and Sarah Cenedella, the event is the culmination of a lot of planning — much of it over lunches at Panera — and they hope it will be enjoyed by families and all those who need to be supported and recognized. It’s also personal.
“It takes finding the right people with the right resources,” said Sheridan, 45, a client executive at Microsoft and co-chair of the corporation’s GLEAM support group for the LGBTQ+ community. “Our climate in the world today drove me to make sure this went on in the town I live in.”
Cenedella, who works in marketing for Citizens Bank and is the mother of a young trans child, says she recognizes that it’s a difficult time for LGBTQ+ youth.
“There is legislation trying to strip away their rights. That’s all the more reason for us to be having this,” she said, adding she want to “make this a better place for her.”
The festival will include crafts, tie-dying, food trucks and music, including performers from the School of Rock in Attleboro.
Speakers will include state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro and town council President Justin Pare. North Attleboro High School’s Gay-Straight Alliance will also have a role.
Town officials and local business have been supportive, the pair said, guiding them through the process of organizing the festival to gaining the required permissions and permits.
“We haven’t run a town event before,” Cendella said.
“I don’t think we could have done this without Adam and (town councilor) Annie Slobogan, and (school committee member) Sarah Stone,” she said, adding that Town Manager Mike Borg has been “incredibly supportive.”
Cendella also noted the Downtown Collaboative and the town’s cultural council have been helpful.
While similar events around the country during Pride Month have sparked controversy, Sheriden and Cendella said they’ve received no negative push-back.
“I’m very happy with the way this has been received,” Cendella said.