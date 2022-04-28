NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s finances got a positive review from the outside auditing firm that performs a check on its fiscal health.
Terenzio Volpicelli, a partner in the Woburn firm of Roselli, Clark and Associates, told town councilors at their regular meeting this week that the town’s “financial condition has steadily improved over the last five years.”
The revenue raised from the town’s override of the state’s Proposition 2½ tax-limiting law in 2018 and funds from federal pandemic relief “had a good deal to do with that improvement,” he said.
He also said the town, like many communities in the state, took a conservative budgeting stance during the early months of the pandemic. As a result, North Attleboro’s spending for the 2021 fiscal year was $4 million under budget while its long-term debt steadily decreased.
Volpicelli noted that Standard & Poor’s had raised the town’s credit score to AA+, the second highest rating the company awards, allowing it to borrow money at a more favorable rate. He said the audit encountered no “significant difficulties” and the firms audit letter outlining its findings “was rather benign.”
Monday night, councilors also had to agree to spend some money. They approved a request from Town Manager Michael Borg to use leftover funds from a variety of bonded capital projects to begin work on replacement of the failing heating and cooling system at police headquarters.
The leftover sums are from some 20 projects funded through borrowing over the years. The total comes to nearly $292,000 and will allow the hiring of a project manager and beginning design work. Total cost of the HVAC replacement, Borg has said, is $2.3 million. The replacement work will be included in the town’s capital improvement budget.
The council’s finance subcommittee gave the proposal a favorable report, member Kathleen Prescott told the council, after hearing that workers had to run a hose from the basement to the roof to keep the air conditioning unit cool in the summer. Some offices in the building did not get above 50 degrees this winter, she said.
Councilors passed on to the finance committee for review a request to fund the first year of new contracts with the towns police patrolmen, municipal workers and police dispatchers.
Each of the contracts provides for a 2% raise for union members in each of the pacts’ three years.