NORTH ATTLEBORO — The departing superintendent of local schools will start his new job — a year-long stint as interim principal of Taunton High School — on Aug. 1.
Taunton Superintendent John Cabral said that Scott Holcomb will help his new district with the search for a full-time principal for Taunton High.
In a statement released Wednesday, Cabral said Holcomb “brings with him considerable knowledge and experience in curriculum and instructional leadership, having previously served in numerous administrative capacities in multiple school districts. We are pleased to have Scott Holcomb on board during this transition period as he will be a tremendous asset to our district.”
“We look forward to welcoming someone with as much experience and knowledge as Scott to the Taunton school community,” Cabral said.
Compensation for his new post was not announced.
Holcomb said in an email to The Sun Chronicle that he “decided to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity presented to me by Superintendent Cabral to continue my work within the public school sector, as education is near and dear to not only my heart, but my family’s as well.”
Holcomb has about 14 years of administrative experience, including as the superintendent in North Attleboro since 2017. He has also worked as the assistant superintendent and high school principal in North Attleboro and as a high school assistant principal at Seekonk Public Schools.
Additionally, he has worked as an adjunct professor at Roger Williams University and as a science teacher at Hopkinton and Bellingham high schools. In total, Holcomb has 25 years of experience in education.
While serving as the principal at North Attleboro Public Schools, Holcomb is credited with reducing the dropout rates to a historic low of .3%, increasing Advanced Placement course offerings and student enrollment in AP courses by over 100% while simultaneously increasing student achievement on AP tests, and moving the high school MCAS accountability level to 1 while increasing overall scores in “subpopulations” and the overall student population, the Taunton school district said.
Holcomb will serve as the interim principal throughout the 2021-2022 academic year until the district appoints a new principal.
The district will begin a search for a permanent replacement in December. The expected start date for the new, permanent high school principal will be July 1, 2022.
Holcomb announced in March that he was stepping down from the top job at North Attleboro schools.
His post as superintendent will be filled by John Antonucci, former superintendent in Duxbury. The school committee voted unanimously to offer Antonucci the job following an interview last month.
