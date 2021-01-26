NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two charter members of the town’s inaugural council say they won’t seek re-election when their two-year terms are up this year, but both thanked their fellow townspeople for the “honor” of serving them.
Keith Lapointe, president of the nine-member council, and Michael Lennox, who entered and then dropped out of last year’s state representative race, citing health concerns, both emailed their announcements to The Sun Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
Both men were among the top nine vote-getters in a wide open race when the inaugural council was elected nearly two years ago under the new town charter.
Lennox, who first ran for the board of selectmen six years ago under the town’s previous form of government, said serving has “been a wonderful honor” but that it was time to “take a break.” He did not mention the health issues that prompted him to end his run as the Republican candidate for the House seat on primary night in September.
Lapointe also spoke of “the unbelievable honor” of serving his hometown, first as a selectman and then a councilor for an “amazing four years.”
Lapointe, who also serves as the council’s non-voting representative to the school committee, said the work had been “all-consuming.”
“It is time to step aside, so that others can commit themselves fully to the work needed to continue our positive trajectory into the future,” he said.
Lennox also said he hoped others would step up “and answer their own personal call to service.”
He echoed Lapointe in saying he appreciated “pursuing the opportunity to step up and serve your community, but also understanding when to step back and recollect one’s perspective to keep yourself grounded in what’s truly important — family, work community.”
Both Lennox and Lapointe thanked their supporters and campaign workers for their efforts through the years. And both men praised the sacrifice and support of their families.
“To my wife Beth who encouraged me to run years ago, it’s only through your patience, love, and one heck of a lot of understanding that I’ve been able to participate in this experience so in depth,” Lennox said.
Lapointe cited, “First and foremost, my family, Melanie, Reagan, and Zach.”
And both also thanked the professionals and staff at town hall.
All nine members of the council are up for re-election this April, including Andrew Shanahan, who was appointed late last year to fill the unexpired term of Adam Scanlon.
Scanlon was elected to the 14th Bristol House District seat in November. Shanahan has taken out nomination papers to seek a full term on the council.
As of Tuesday, 13 candidates had taken out nomination papers for the nine council spots, including all six of the remaining incumbents: Jo Ann Cathcart, Kathleen Prescott, Julie Boyce, John Simmons, Darius Gregory and Justin Pare, who is currently vice president.
Also taking out papers were Andrea Slobogan, 4 Bonneau St.; Bruce Pearson, 68 N. Washington St #402; John J. Donahue, 34 Donald Tennant Circle; Kenneth P. Nasif, 33 Powder Horn Way and Mark Gould, 371 Mt. Hope St.
Nomination papers are available for all town offices that will be on the April ballot, including spots on the school committee, electric commission, public works board and parks commission. The final day to take out papers is Feb. 11. The deadline for returning them with the required number of registered voters’ signatures is Feb. 16. The town election is set for April 6.
