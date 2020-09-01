NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Citing health reasons, Republican Michael Lennox announced Tuesday night that he is withdrawing from the race to succeed Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, as state representative for the 14th Bristol District.
In doing so, he passed the Republican candidacy "mantel" to his fellow town councilor, John Simmons.
"As many of you know this spring I took the extra step to run for State Representative, appearing to be the next logical transition in service to the community," Lennox said on his Facebook page. "Unfortunately, after encountering some health challenges over the past several weeks, and in consultation with my physician, I have made the very difficult decision to not continue my campaign on to the general election in November."
Lennox said he "remained quiet" about withdrawing "so as not to take attention away from any other primary candidate working hard to put their own message out."
Patrick Reynolds and Adam Scanlon, both of North Attleboro, were vying Tuesday night for the Democratic nomination for the seat.
Lennox said Simmons "has assured me he would proudly step up to challenge for the position of State Representative.
"I urge the town party committees contributing to the appointment of a new Republican candidate to allow John the opportunity to seek this important seat in the State legislature as the representative of our party."
Lennox said Simmons has the "life experience" for the job, citing his being a "husband, father, youth sports coach, and small business owner."
"He clearly understands the needs and concerns of our community, particularly when magnified under the Covid-19 pandemic pressures," Lennox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.