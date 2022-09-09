Cornetta, Cameren
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s longest serving school committee member has resigned to deal with what he says are personal family matters.

James McKenna, who was first elected to the board in 1999 and had served terms as chairman in the past, sent his letter of resignation to Ethan Hamilton, the committee chairman, on Thursday. The resignation was effective immediately.

