NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s longest serving school committee member has resigned to deal with what he says are personal family matters.
James McKenna, who was first elected to the board in 1999 and had served terms as chairman in the past, sent his letter of resignation to Ethan Hamilton, the committee chairman, on Thursday. The resignation was effective immediately.
McKenna, known for his often passionate advocacy for the schools and students of the town, told North TV’s Peter Gay on Friday that his resignation was not related to any issue in the school district.
“It’s about family,” McKenna, an attorney, said. “After 23 years, they never asked me for anything.” But he said he would not be able to be out for his usual two to three nights a week at various school functions.
“It’s a personal decision that’s been percolating the last two weeks or so,” he told The Sun Chronicle, declining to go into further detail.
In his letter, McKenna said: “I have recently been presented with events at home that will not allow me to continue engaging in the school community for several months. My absence from school activities and committee meetings would not be consistent with my own expectations, and the community deserves fully engaged committee members.”
McKenna’s resignation returns former member John Costello to membership on the committee. Costello came in third in a four-way race for two seats on the board in the April town elections, which saw Hamilton re-elected and David Chee returned to the board. Under the town charter, Costello was eligible to replace a member who resigns.
He has already been sworn in and will take up his duties at Monday’s school board meeting, Hamilton said. Costello will serve out the remainder of McKenna’s term, which ends in 2023.
“There will be no learning curve for John Costello,” McKenna said in his resignation letter. “ I am also confident that the school district is in capable hands with the remaining school committee members, a terrific administrative team, and of course the best educational staff — district wide — the rest of the world can envy.”
McKenna said he would not have stepped down if his family situation had arisen in June, but the committee’s work on the budget and other matters ramps up in the fall.
He said he’ll miss being engaged in the schools, “all the kids and their achievements.”
“It’s a noble profession. Teachers and staff all say ‘my kids’” when talking about students, he noted.
McKenna told Gay he was most proud “of a great group of public servants, so imaginative and committed.”
He noted the Proposition 21/2 override in 2018 helped prepare the schools for the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring students would have laptop computers for remote learning. But he also regretted that “we are ‘feed’ to death,” with families carrying the cost of some extracurricular activities.
McKenna also served on the local charter commission and was a member of the former representative town meeting. He is a member of the Democratic Town Committee.
“We are all sad to see Jim go,” Hamilton said. “We hope he is happy with his new-found time off.”
